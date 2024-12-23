Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eddie Jackson headshot

Eddie Jackson News: Gets look from Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

The Chargers signed Jackson to their practice squad Monday.

Jackson began the season in Baltimore and played in nine games before he was waived Nov. 23. During his time with the Ravens, the veteran safety tallied 30 tackles (18 solo) and one defensed pass, but his tenure ended abruptly, as he was a healthy scratch Week 9, returned and played just 14 defensive snaps Week 10, then missed Week 11 for personal reasons before being let go. Jackson's presence could be needed in Los Angeles before the end of the regular season with both Alohi Gilman (hamstring) and Marcus Maye (ankle) on injured reserve.

Eddie Jackson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now