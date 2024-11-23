Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Eddie Jackson headshot

Eddie Jackson News: Let go by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 5:50pm

The Ravens waived Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson was a healthy scratch for Week 9 against the Broncos, and after playing in Week 10, he was ruled out for Week 11 against the Steelers due to personal reasons. The eighth-year safety out of Alabama will finish his first season with the Ravens with 30 tackles (18 solo) and one pass defense over nine regular-season games. Should he clear waivers, Jackson will look to catch on with a team in need of veteran depth in the secondary.

Eddie Jackson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now