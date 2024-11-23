Eddie Jackson News: Let go by Baltimore

The Ravens waived Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson was a healthy scratch for Week 9 against the Broncos, and after playing in Week 10, he was ruled out for Week 11 against the Steelers due to personal reasons. The eighth-year safety out of Alabama will finish his first season with the Ravens with 30 tackles (18 solo) and one pass defense over nine regular-season games. Should he clear waivers, Jackson will look to catch on with a team in need of veteran depth in the secondary.