Jackson recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 29-24 loss at Cleveland.

Jackson had rotated in and out of action for the entire year leading up to Week 8, but he was on the field for all of the Ravens' 66 defensive snaps Sunday, and he unsurprisingly set a new season high in the tackle department for himself. Whether he plays a similar role in Week 9 versus the Broncos might depend on the health of Marlon Humphrey (knee).