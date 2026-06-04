Eddie Walls headshot

Eddie Walls Injury: Gets sent to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Rams placed Walls (undisclosed) on their injured reserve list Thursday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Walls went down with an injury during OTAs and was carted off the practice field, and now he'll have to sit out the rest of the year unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. His departure may mean that fellow undrafted rookie Wesley Bailey gets more practice reps on the edge.

Eddie Walls
Los Angeles Rams
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