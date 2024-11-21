Eddy Pineiro Injury: Added to injury report

Pineiro was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a left knee injury.

Pineiro didn't appear on Carolina's initial Week 12 injury report issued Wednesday, so he may have tweaked his knee at some point during Thursday's practice. The Panthers will check back on Pineiro's condition Friday before deciding whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Though a poor Carolina offense hasn't presented him with many scoring opportunities this season, Pineiro has generally come through when called upon, as he's knocked down 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and all 17 of his extra-point tries through 10 games.