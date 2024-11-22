Fantasy Football
Eddy Pineiro Injury: Expected to kick Sunday

Published on November 22, 2024

Pineiro (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but coach Dave Canales said Friday that he thinks Pineiro will be able to play, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Pineiro was injured while celebrating his 36-yard game-winning field goal in overtime two weeks ago against the Giants in Germany. On the season, Pineiro has made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and all 17 of his extra-point tries.

