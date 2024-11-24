Eddy Pineiro News: Cleared to kick Sunday

Pineiro (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Carolina had listed Pineiro as questionable after he was limited in practice Thursday due to the left knee injury before sitting out Friday's session entirely, but the team's decision not to add another kicker to the roster before Saturday's deadline for Week 12 transactions suggested his availability was never in any real jeopardy. Though he's the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a career 89.4 percent success rate on field-goal attempts, Pineiro remains a low-end fantasy option while his scoring opportunities are limited due to being attached to a poor Carolina offense.