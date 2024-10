Pineiro made each of his point-after attempts in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

It was an uneventful game for Pineiro for the second consecutive week, as he hasn't attempted a field goal since Carolina's Week 6 loss to the Falcons. The 29-year-old is expected to continue being a reliable option in Carolina; however, he likely will continue to see few scoring opportunities when the Panthers host the Saints in Week 9.