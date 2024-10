Pineiro converted on both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

The 29-year-old continues to produce for the Panthers, having made nine of his 10 field-goal attempts and all 10 of his extra-point tries across the team's first six games. Pineiro's next opportunity to kick will come in Week 7 when the Panthers match up against the Commanders.