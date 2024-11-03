Eddy Pineiro News: Drills three kicks in win
Pineiro converted his one field-goal attempt while making both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Saints.
Pineiro hasn't missed a kick since the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the Bears, and he has made 10 of his 11 field-goal attempts and all 15 of his extra-point tries on the season. The 29-year-old may not see many scoring opportunities, but he's expected to continue converting when called upon. The Panthers host the Giants in Week 10.
