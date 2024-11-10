Eddy Pineiro News: Hits game-winner in Week 10

Pineiro converted on both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Giants.

The 29-year-old stepped up in Carolina's Week 10 win, drilling a season-long 53-yard field goal early in the second quarter before hitting a game-winning 36-yarder in overtime. Pineiro has now made 12 of his 13 field-goal attempts and all 17 of his point-after tries through the Panthers' first 10 games this season. Expect the veteran to continue converting when given the opportunity, as the Panthers next play the Chiefs in Week 12.