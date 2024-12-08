Eddy Pineiro News: Misses again in Week 14
Pineiro converted his one field-goal attempt while making one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.
Pineiro has now missed a kick in each of the Panthers' last two games after having missed just one in the previous 11 games. The 29-year-old has made 20 of his 23 field-goal attempts and 21 of his 22 extra-point tries, with his first missed point-after coming in Week 14. He'll aim to rebound in Week 15 when the Panthers host the Cowboys.
