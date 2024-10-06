Eddy Pineiro News: Misses first kick in Week 5

Pineiro converted one of his two field-goal attempts while making his only extra-point try in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears.

Pineiro had not missed a kick through the Panthers' first four contests, but that streak came to an end in Sunday's loss. The 29-year-old missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt wide left just before halftime, which would have cut Chicago's lead to 17 points. Pineiro responded by making a chip-shot 27-yard field goal in the third quarter, and he'll look to continue producing in Week 6 when the Panthers face the Falcons.