Eddy Pineiro News: Misses one kick in Week 16

The 29-year-old converted on four of his five kicks in Sunday's overtime win, missing an extra point in the second quarter. Pineiro has now missed an extra point in two of his last three games after starting the season a perfect 20-for-20 through Week 13. His next opportunity to score will come in Week 17, when the Panthers travel to Tampa Bay.