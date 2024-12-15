Eddy Pineiro News: Perfect in Week 15
Pineiro made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.
The veteran kicker wasn't asked to do much in Sunday's loss, converting on both of his point-after tries while not attempting a field goal all game. Pineiro has now made 23 of his 24 extra-point attempts (95.83 percent) over 14 games this season. His next opportunity to score will come in Week 16, when the Panthers host the Cardinals.
