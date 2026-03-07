Eddy Pineiro News: Staying in San Francisco

Pineiro and the 49ers agreed to a four-year, $17 million contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pineiro took over for beleaguered kicker Jake Moody in San Francisco in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign and ended up connecting on 28 of 29 field-goal attempts and 34 of 38 point-after tries in 14 regular-season games. Pineiro's mark of 8.4 points per contest ranked fifth among NFL placekickers with at least that many appearances, and the 30-year-old now is locked in as the 49ers' kicker through 2029.