Eddy Pineiro headshot

Eddy Pineiro News: Staying in San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 2:36pm

Pineiro and the 49ers agreed to a four-year, $17 million contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pineiro took over for beleaguered kicker Jake Moody in San Francisco in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign and ended up connecting on 28 of 29 field-goal attempts and 34 of 38 point-after tries in 14 regular-season games. Pineiro's mark of 8.4 points per contest ranked fifth among NFL placekickers with at least that many appearances, and the 30-year-old now is locked in as the 49ers' kicker through 2029.

Eddy Pineiro
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddy Pineiro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddy Pineiro See More
Fantasy Football Rankings Divisional Round Week: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Divisional Round Week: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
51 days ago
NFL Picks and Props for Wild-Card Sunday
NFL
NFL Picks and Props for Wild-Card Sunday
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
56 days ago
2026 FFPC Playoff Challenge: Overview and Strategy
NFL
2026 FFPC Playoff Challenge: Overview and Strategy
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
58 days ago
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
NFL
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide
Author Image
Jim Coventry
60 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
60 days ago