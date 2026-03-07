Eddy Pineiro News: Staying in San Francisco
Pineiro and the 49ers agreed to a four-year, $17 million contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pineiro took over for beleaguered kicker Jake Moody in San Francisco in Week 2 of the 2025 campaign and ended up connecting on 28 of 29 field-goal attempts and 34 of 38 point-after tries in 14 regular-season games. Pineiro's mark of 8.4 points per contest ranked fifth among NFL placekickers with at least that many appearances, and the 30-year-old now is locked in as the 49ers' kicker through 2029.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddy Pineiro See More
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Divisional Round Week: Weekly Value Meter51 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Picks and Props for Wild-Card Sunday56 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 FFPC Playoff Challenge: Overview and Strategy58 days ago
-
NFL Playoff Rankings
2026 NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position & Strategy Guide60 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Wild Card Weekend: Weekly Value Meter60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddy Pineiro See More