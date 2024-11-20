Fantasy Football
Edgerrin Cooper Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Cooper (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The 2024 second-round pick from Texas A&M appears to have picked up a hamstring injury in the Packers' Week 11 win over the Bears, despite playing 49 defensive snaps and recording eight total tackles. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Week 12, when the Packers host the 49ers.

