Edgerrin Cooper Injury: DNP on Monday's estimation

Cooper (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Cooper sustained a hamstring injury during practice last week that sidelined him for Sunday's blowout win over the 49ers, and Monday's estimated DNP likely suggests he's in jeopardy of missing more time. The rookie from Texas A&M has been one of the Packers' best inside linebackers this season, recording 52 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended through 10 appearances. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Tuesday or Wednesday to have a chance at playing in Thursday night's matchup against the Dolphins.