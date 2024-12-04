Edgerrin Cooper Injury: Missing another week

Cooper (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cooper is now in line to miss his third consecutive game Thursday night after sustaining a hamstring injury in Green Bay's practice. The 2024 second-round pick is a significant loss to the Packers' linebacker corps, having recorded 52 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 10 appearances this season. Isaiah McDuffie is expected to remain one of the Packers' starting inside linebackers in Week 14 while Cooper continues to nurse his injury.