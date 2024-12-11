Fantasy Football
Edgerrin Cooper Injury: Opens week with limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Cooper (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper hurt his hamstring in practice Nov. 20 and hasn't played since. It's promising that he was able to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, Wednesday, as he had previously logged only DNPs since suffering the injury. Cooper's practice participation the remainder of the week should clarify whether he has a chance of returning to action Sunday against the Seahawks.

