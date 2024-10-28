Edgerrin Cooper News: Forces game-changing fumble

Cooper recorded nine tackles (five solo) including 1.0 sacks and a forced fumble along with a pass defensed during Sunday's 30-27 win at Jacksonville.

Sunday's game was the most complete of Cooper's young career thus far, and it was highlighted by a strip sack on the Jaguars' four-yard line which led to a Packers touchdown. He's gotten more regular playing time over the past few weeks after a slow start to the season, but he's still not worthy of IDP consideration in most formats yet.