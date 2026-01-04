Cooper was able to shed an injury designation for Sunday's game after working through a shoulder issue during Week 18 prep. However, with the Packers locked in as the seventh seed in the NFC, the second-year pro will get an additional week of rest before the wild-card round. With Quay Walker (coach's decision) also inactive, Ty'Ron Hopper and Jamon Dumas-Johnson are poised to see more snaps at linebacker alongside Isaiah McDuffie during Sunday's regular-season finale. Cooper will end the 2025 regular season with 118 tackles (63 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games.