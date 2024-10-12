Fantasy Football
Efe Obada Injury: Lifted from reserve/PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

The Commanders activated Obada (lower leg) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday.

Obada was placed on the PUP list ahead of Washington's regular-season opener and has been working his way back since. The defensive lineman had his practice window opened Oct. 2 and was able to log a trio of full practice sessions this week, giving him a good chance of returning to action Sunday versus Baltimore. Upon his return, Obada will likely take on a rotational role.

