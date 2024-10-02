Efe Obada Injury: Returning to practice

Obada (lower leg) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

Obada has missed the mandatory four games since being placed on the PUP list as camp opened. The 32-year-old will now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be added to the 53-man roster. Considering the amount of time Obada has missed, it's unlikely he'd suit up Sunday against the Browns, but greater clarity will likely be available closer to the Week 5 matchup.