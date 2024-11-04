E.J. Jenkins News: Back to practice squad

Jenkins reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The tight end played on 11 of 79 offensive snaps in Philadelphia's 28-23 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Grant Calcaterra (73 snaps) and Jack Stoll (31 snaps) ranked ahead of Jenkins on the tight end depth chart with Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) still out. Jenkins also played eight snaps on special teams but did not record a stat.