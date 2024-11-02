E.J. Jenkins News: Elevated for Week 9

The Eagles elevated Jenkins from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Chris McPherson of the team's official site reports.

It's the third and final time Jenkins can be elevated by the Eagles this season, and Philadelphia would have to sign the 26-year-old tight end to the active roster following Sunday's game. With Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) yet to return from IR, Jenkins will serve as the Eagles' No. 3 tight end behind Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll.