E.J. Jenkins News: Signed to Eagles' active roster

The Eagles signed Jenkins from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins had already been elevated from the Eagles' practice squad three times this season, the maximum a team is allowed to do so for any given player. Jenkins' signing to the active roster was necessitated by the Eagles being expected to place Dallas Goedert on injured reserve Saturday due to a knee injury. Goedert is expected to be back for the playoffs, but while he is sidelined, Jenkins will serve as Philadelphia's No. 3 tight end behind Grant Calcaterra and C.J. Uzomah, starting with Sunday's game against the Panthers.