EJ Smith News: Signed with Kansas City

The Chiefs signed Smith as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Smith played four years at Stanford before transferring to Texas A&M for his final two seasons. The running back participated in 24 games for the Aggies, collecting 98 rush attempts for 412 yards and four touchdowns over the span. The Chiefs' offseason signing of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker means they will not be looking for a starting running back, and Smith will have to fight with multiple other options in training camp to maintain a spot on the depth chart come September.