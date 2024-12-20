Fantasy Football
E.J. Speed Injury: Out against Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 10:22am

Speed (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Speed will miss his second game of the season as the Colts take on the Titans at home. The sixth-year linebacker missed Week 7 against the Dolphins with a knee problem, and it very likely could be the same injury again. His next chance to see the field will be Week 17 versus the Giants.

E.J. Speed
Indianapolis Colts
