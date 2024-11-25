E.J. Speed News: Another double-digit tackle game

Speed finished with 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.

Speed has now recorded double-digit stops in seven of the 11 games he's played in this season. He has also played on more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in all 11 contests. In total, the linebacker has 108 tackles (72 solo) and three pass breakups, including an interception, in 2024.