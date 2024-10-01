E.J. Speed News: Career-high 12 solo tackles Sunday

Speed finished Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers with 13 tackles (12 solo).

Speed once again led the Colts in tackling Sunday and was one of five Indianapolis defenders to play all 70 snaps on defense. Speed's 12 solo tackles is a career high, and his 13 combined tackles tied a career best he set in Week 18 against the Texans in 2023. Speed's 34 solo tackles leads the NFL through the first four games of the regular season, and his 47 total tackles is tied with teammate Nick Cross.