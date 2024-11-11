E.J. Speed News: First career pick

Speed recorded six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Bills.

Speed recorded fewer than 10 tackles for just the third time this season, but he managed to record his first career interception in the second quarter. The 2019 fifth-round pick is on the final year of his second NFL contract, and he ranks second in the league with 62 solo tackles through nine games, just two shy of Budda Baker, who has played 10 games.