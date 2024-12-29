E.J. Speed News: Good to go against Giants

Speed (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Speed didn't play in Week 16 against the Titans due to a knee injury. He opened the week with consecutive DNPs, but he managed to log a full practice Friday, which was enough for him to be cleared to play Sunday. Speed will start at linebacker alongside Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies while Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone and Grant Stuard provide rotational depth.