Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
E.J. Speed headshot

E.J. Speed News: Good to go against Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Speed (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Speed didn't play in Week 16 against the Titans due to a knee injury. He opened the week with consecutive DNPs, but he managed to log a full practice Friday, which was enough for him to be cleared to play Sunday. Speed will start at linebacker alongside Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies while Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone and Grant Stuard provide rotational depth.

E.J. Speed
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now