E.J. Speed headshot

E.J. Speed News: Staying in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 2:15pm

Speed and the Texans agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract Saturday that includes $7.5 million guaranteed, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Speed joined the Texans on a one-year deal in March of 2025 after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Colts. His new deal Saturday includes a $4 million signing bonus and ensures that he'll stick around in Houston for the foreseeable future. Speed finished the 2025 regular season with 62 tackles (33 solo) and one pass defense over 16 games, which broke his streak of 100-tackle seasons at two.

E.J. Speed
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Speed See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Speed See More
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
76 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 15
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 15
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
83 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 6: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 6: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
152 days ago
IDP Analysis: Week 18
NFL
IDP Analysis: Week 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
January 1, 2025
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 29, 2024