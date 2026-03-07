E.J. Speed News: Staying in Houston
Speed and the Texans agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract Saturday that includes $7.5 million guaranteed, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Speed joined the Texans on a one-year deal in March of 2025 after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Colts. His new deal Saturday includes a $4 million signing bonus and ensures that he'll stick around in Houston for the foreseeable future. Speed finished the 2025 regular season with 62 tackles (33 solo) and one pass defense over 16 games, which broke his streak of 100-tackle seasons at two.
