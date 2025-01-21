Elandon Roberts News: Sees drop in output in 2024

Roberts recorded 46 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, along with one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games during the 2024 campaign.

Roberts entered the season having registered back-to-back seasons of over 100 stops, but he didn't get even halfway to that mark in 2024 despite playing in all 17 of Pittsburgh's regular-season contests. Part of the reason was less playing time, but the veteran linebacker still played on over 457 defensive snaps during the campaign after logging 557 last year. Roberts did come up big in the postseason with 14 stops in a wild-card loss to Baltimore. Despite the statistical decrease in 2024, Roberts was still one of the Steelers' better run-stoppers, and there's a chance he could be back with the team next year despite being a free agent this offseason.