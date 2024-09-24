Elerson Smith: Gets look from Cleveland

Smith (undisclosed) worked out with the Browns on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith was waived by the Saints with an injury settlement at the conclusion of training camp. Now that he's healthy, the 2021 fourth-round pick will attempt to catch on with the Browns and provide rotational depth at linebacker. Smith last saw NFL action in 2022 with the Giants, when he registered three tackles (one solo) across five regular-season games.