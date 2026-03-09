Elgton Jenkins Injury: Being released by Green Bay
The Packers are releasing Jenkins (lower leg), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowler, is being released to free up roughly $19.5 million in cap space for Green Bay, with only $4.8 million in dead cap. The veteran center is expected to have a strong market in free agency. After he underwent surgery in November to repair a left lower-leg fracture it remains to be seen whether Jenkins is yet back to full health, but he ought to be in 100 percent form by the start of training camp.
Elgton Jenkins
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elgton Jenkins See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips56 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips59 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips65 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips72 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elgton Jenkins See More