Elgton Jenkins Injury: Being released by Green Bay

The Packers are releasing Jenkins (lower leg), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowler, is being released to free up roughly $19.5 million in cap space for Green Bay, with only $4.8 million in dead cap. The veteran center is expected to have a strong market in free agency. After he underwent surgery in November to repair a left lower-leg fracture it remains to be seen whether Jenkins is yet back to full health, but he ought to be in 100 percent form by the start of training camp.