Elgton Jenkins Injury: Expected to join Cleveland
Jenkins (lower leg) is expected to sign with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jenkins is set to sign a two-year, $24 million deal with $20 million guaranteed. The former Packer was a two-time Pro Bowl center and was a staple of the Packers' offensive line. The 30-year-old was released to clear cap space and will now have his shot with the Browns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elgton Jenkins See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips57 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips60 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips66 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips72 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips73 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elgton Jenkins See More