Elgton Jenkins Injury: Officially signs with Cleveland

Jenkins (ankle) and the Browns agreed to terms on a contract Wednesday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com on Tuesday, the contract is a two-year deal worth $24 million. Jenkins spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Packers. He was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster in 2020 and 2022 and started at center for the first nine games of the 2025 regular season before he suffered a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 10 against the Eagles. The Browns have committed significant resources to improving their offensive line by signing Jenkins, Tytus Howard and Zion Johnson.