Elgton Jenkins Injury: Progressing in recovery
Jenkins continues to progress in his rehab from a fractured lower leg and ligament damage that he suffered in November while playing for the Packers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.
Jenkins spent the first seven years of his NFL career in Green Bay, where he was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster in 2020 and 2022. He started in each of the Packers' first nine games of the 2025 regular season before fracturing his leg against the Eagles in Week 10. Jenkins relayed Friday that he is on pace with his recovery and hopes to be fully healthy for the start of the 2026 season.
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