Elgton Jenkins headshot

Elgton Jenkins News: Expected to join Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Jenkins is expected to sign with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jenkins is set to sign a two-year, $24 million deal with $20 million guaranteed. The former Packer was a two-time Pro Bowl center and was a staple of the Packers' offensive line. The 30-year-old was released to clear cap space and will now have his shot with the Browns.

Elgton Jenkins
Cleveland Browns
