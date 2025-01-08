Fantasy Football
Eli Apple Injury: Designated to return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 2:11pm

The Chargers designated Apple (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Apple suffered a hamstring injury during the Chargers' Week 12 loss to the Ravens, which was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve Nov. 27. Apple will be able to practice over the next two days, and depending on how his hamstring responds to on-field work, he could be activated off IR ahead of the Chargers' wild-card round clash against the Texans on Saturday.

