Eli Apple Injury: Lands on injured reserve

The Chargers placed Apple (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Apple suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Monday's loss to the Ravens. By being placed on injured reserve, Apple will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 17 against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 29 the earliest he can return. Tarheeb Still, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard will serve as the primary backups at corner due to Apple's injury.