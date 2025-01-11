Eli Apple News: Able to suit up Saturday
Apple (hamstring) is active for Saturday's clash against Houston in the AFC wild-card round.
Apple played in just four contests during the regular season, and he spent the final six weeks on IR due to a hamstring injury. The veteran cornerback was activated from IR on Friday, and he'll be available to provide depth in the secondary against the Texans. Apple wasn't a big part of the Chargers' defense even when healthy, though, as he logged just 13 defensive snaps over his final three contests.
