Eli Apple News: Signs to active roster
The Chargers signed Apple to their active roster Monday.
Apple was elevated for each of the Chargers' last three games before signing with their active roster Monday, recording two total tackles across 58 total snaps (46 defensive and 12 on special teams). Expect the 2016 first-round pick from Ohio State to play a depth role in Los Angeles' secondary while also contributing on special teams in Monday night's matchup against the Ravens.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now