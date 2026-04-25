Eli Heidenreich headshot

Eli Heidenreich News: Finds home with Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 3:40pm

The Steelers selected Heidenrich in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 230th overall.

Heidenrich is arguably the most versatile back in the draft, racking up not only 77 carries for 499 yards and three touchdowns, but also adding 51 catches for a whopping 941 yards and six touchdowns in a triple-option Navy offense that doesn't typically throw the ball that often. He figures to be more of a receiving back similar to a Danny Woodhead or Darren Sproles but could be a unique player with a creative offensive coordinator. Heidenrich's top-end speed isn't off the charts, and he's not the most elusive back in the draft. He'll have to earn his way up the depth chart in the Steel City and may be asked to contribute on special teams to keep his spot on the 53-man roster.

Eli Heidenreich
Pittsburgh Steelers
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