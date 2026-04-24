Eli Stowers headshot

Eli Stowers News: Picked by Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 5:56pm

The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 54th overall.

Stowers (6-foot-4, 239 pounds) began his college career as a distinguished quarterback recruit for Texas A&M but couldn't catch on at the position, leading to him converting to tight end. He would play tight end for New Mexico State (2023) and Vanderbilt (2024-2025), and he proved a quick study. By the time he transferred to the Commodores, it was clear that Stowers had standout natural pass-catching ability, both in the sense of ball skills and yardage after the catch. Though Stowers might not be a good blocker by tight end standards, his 4.51-second 40 at the combine is actually faster than fellow rookie and 20th overall Eagles draft pick Makai Lemon's 4.53-second pro day 40. With a 45.5-inch vertical jump and 135-inch broad jump to go with that speed, Stowers is highly athletic even by wide receiver standards. Although he can't play the same type of tight end as starter Dallas Goedert, it might be difficult for Philadelphia to keep Stowers off the field as time passes.

Eli Stowers
Philadelphia Eagles
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