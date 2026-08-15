Eli Stowers headshot

Eli Stowers News: Three catches in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Stowers brought in all three targets for 12 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

The rookie second-round pick took advantage of all three opportunities he saw, leading to a solid professional debut. Stowers is currently listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart, and Saturday's performance seemingly did nothing to hurt that standing.

Eli Stowers
Philadelphia Eagles
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