Eli Stowers News: Three catches in preseason loss
Stowers brought in all three targets for 12 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.
The rookie second-round pick took advantage of all three opportunities he saw, leading to a solid professional debut. Stowers is currently listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart, and Saturday's performance seemingly did nothing to hurt that standing.
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