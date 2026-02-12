Elijah Arroyo News: Plays depth role in rookie season

Arroyo caught 15 of 26 targets for 179 yards and one touchdown across 13 regular-season games in 2025.

The 2025 second-round pick from Miami operated as Seattle's No. 2 tight end for most of the season but missed the team's final four regular-season games due to a knee injury. Arroyo's offensive role diminished as the season progressed. He caught 11 of 17 targets for 140 yards over his first seven games but totaled 39 yards and a touchdown on four receptions (nine targets) during his final six regular-season contests. Despite this late-season dip in production, the 22-year-old is expected to compete for a larger offensive role this offseason.