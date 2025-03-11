Fantasy Football
Elijah Campbell headshot

Elijah Campbell News: Re-ups with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Campbell is slated to re-sign with the Dolphins on a one-year, $1.9 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Campbell has been a solid special-teams contributor for Miami over the last two seasons, while also locking down a depth gig on defense. His role could conceivably grow in 2025, with Jevon Holland moving on to the Giants and Jordan Poyer in line to hit free agency.

Elijah Campbell
Miami Dolphins
