Elijah Campbell News: Re-ups with Miami
Campbell is slated to re-sign with the Dolphins on a one-year, $1.9 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Campbell has been a solid special-teams contributor for Miami over the last two seasons, while also locking down a depth gig on defense. His role could conceivably grow in 2025, with Jevon Holland moving on to the Giants and Jordan Poyer in line to hit free agency.
